Grime's With Karl Marx's 'Communist Manifesto' Following Elon Musk Split

Grimes' first public appearance following her split from Elon Musk was certainly one to remember. The progressive pop star was photographed on Friday reading Karl Marx's "Communist Manifesto" on a Los Angeles street corner, and the press had a field day.
However, it seems the whole thing was not a jab at her billionaire tech mogul ex -- who is currently the world's richest man with a net worth of over $210 billion -- but, in fact, a "troll" move aimed at paparazzi. Grimes explained it all on Instagram for her 2.2 million followers. Here's her take on the matter.