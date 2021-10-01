Trending Stories
Elites Are Using Coronavirus As Excuse To 'Purge' Dissidents, Author Claims

Coronavirus above planet Earth (stock photo).
Shutterstock | 175087610
coronavirus
Damir Mujezinovic

There appears to be no end in sight to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as new and highly-contagious variants of the novel virus continue to spread rapidly across the world.

Governments around the globe seem to be considering various public health measures to stop the spread of new variants, and many are imposing different mask and vaccine mandates.

However, some believe that political and economic elites are using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to consolidate power and crush dissent.

Read more below.

'The Purges'

The founder of the Brownstone Institute for Social and Economic Research Jeffrey A. Tucker wrote this week that politicians from both parties are on a quest to "purge" dissidents.

According to Tucker, mandates and other public health policies have become a kind of loyalty test, with political elites looking to divide the American people into two groups.

"Compliant people are viewed as enlightened and obedient," Tucker wrote.

"The noncompliant are regarded as stupid and probably politically threatening. They are purgeable," he claimed.

Dystopia

The situation in the United States now resembles a work of dystopian fiction, according to Tucker, who wrote that public health policies have amplified political polarization in states across the country.

The elites, he claimed, are ignoring scientific evidence that suggests natural immunity resulting from an infection is enough to protect one from COVID-19 and effectively forcing people to get vaccinated.

The author cited several examples to illustrate his point, noting that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is forcing healthcare workers who had COVID-19 to get the shots.

Ignoring Science

Tucker wrote that political elites and those who support them are ignoring scientific evidence and purging their opponents under the pretense of fighting a deadly disease.

"This is no longer about scientific confusion. This is starting to look like an old-fashioned political purge, whether justified by fake science or theology. It is happening at many levels of society."

Some agree with the author. Earlier this month, a viral Unmasked article -- which was endorsed by Harvard Medical School professor Martin Kulldorff -- claimed that Sweden, which opted for herd immunity as opposed to lockdowns, is handling the pandemic better than any other country.

Allegations Of Censorship

A coronavirus news page is seen on a laptop screen.
Shutterstock | 588721

Others have claimed that political elites are colluding with Big Tech to censor anyone whose views deviate from prevailing orthodoxies.

As The New York Post reported, YouTube announced this week that it is banning all channels that feature videos calling vaccines harmful.

"Content that falsely alleges that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines will be removed," the company said in a press release.

