Elites Are Using Coronavirus As Excuse To 'Purge' Dissidents, Author Claims

There appears to be no end in sight to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as new and highly-contagious variants of the novel virus continue to spread rapidly across the world.

Governments around the globe seem to be considering various public health measures to stop the spread of new variants, and many are imposing different mask and vaccine mandates.

However, some believe that political and economic elites are using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to consolidate power and crush dissent.

Read more below.