5 Selena Gomez Movies You Probably Forgot About

Selena Gomez has starred in a number of memorable films over the course of her years-long career, including Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, and Hotel Transylvania, and television shows, including Barney & Friends and Wizards of Waverly Place. At the same time, the 29-year-old actress and singer has also appeared in some not-so-memorable projects.

Following the debut of her latest series, Only Murders in the Building, which premiered on Hulu on August 31, Elle has shared a list of Gomez moves, many of which you may not remember.