Anastasia Ashley Champions 'Coconut Girl Mode' In Bikini

Anastasia Ashley close up
AnastasiaAshley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Professional surfer and model Anastasia Ashley has been unleashing her inner "coconut girl mode" while in a bikini and delighting her 1 million Instagram followers in the process. The athletic social media sensation, whose Instagram comes packed with swimwear snaps, is fresh from a cute one showing off her island girl vibes, and it was a stylish finish as the stunner went skimpy in a patterned and floral-print two-piece.

Not tagging her location but suggesting she was somewhere exotic, Anastasia stunned her fans - see how below.

It's Always Bikini Season

Anastasia Ashley on the beach in bikini
AnastasiaAshley/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Ashley, 34, is fast-rising thanks to her appearances on ABC's The Ultimate Surfer - the reality series brings 14 surfers competing for prizes as they engage in a series of challenges.

Posing backed by lapping waves and semi-cloudy skies, Anastasia sent out her rock-hard abs and super-trim frame in a multicolor bikini, one baosting cute string ties and affording a little cleavage show. The curly-haired star was makeup-free - no smile, but plenty of vibes as she wrote: "Coconut girl mode on."

See The Photo Below

The snap, now sitting at over 15,000 likes, brought in "awesome body" comments and plenty of fire emoji. It's also not the only bikini shot on the influencer's feed. Shortly before the post, Ashley updated with a "friendly reminder to smile" as she rocked a tiny blue bikini and posed with a surfboard in Florida.

The 'Gram is also proving lucrative for the star whose fanbase occasionally gets a little influencing - with Ashley's eye on the planet. More photos after the snap.

Getting Her Influencer On

Anastasia Ashley in shorts on a beach balcony
AnastasiaAshley/Instagram

Last year and posing in a bikini while holding up plastic waste, Anastasia reminded her followers that she's working to be a better "eco citizen," this as she shouted out FEKKAI hair products.

"I can’t believe it’s more than halfway through 2020, so I’m taking the time to recommit to things I'm passionate about. Even though nothing this year for me turned out how I planned, my biggest commitment was to make an impact on this earth in partnership with @FEKKAI as a better eco citizen," she wrote.

Revealing Her Beauty Must-Haves

A surfer girl on-the-go comes with easy-to-grab essentials - just this month, Anastasia opened up to E! News revealing hers, and they include $6 Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Cheese Puffs.

Also included was Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Lotion as Anastasia revealed prioritizing protecting her skin from UV rays. "I wear a ton of sunblock as I'm in the sun 24/7. It's important to keep myself covered at all times," she said. Also making the list was the Aviator Nation Stripe Full Zip Hoodie and French brand Celine's 51mm Cat Eye Sunglasses.

