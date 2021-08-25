Trending Stories
Mark Ruffalo Thinks 9/11 Was A Conspiracy

Actor Mark Ruffalo looks on.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman
News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Marvel fans may know him as the Hulk and those who watched the movie Spotlight remember him as journalist Michael Rezendes, but actor Mark Ruffalo is also a political activist.

An ardent supporter of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran for the presidency in 2016 and 2020, Ruffalo has unapologetically promoted causes he believes in, advocating for progressive policies.

An Emmy Award winning actor, Ruffalo has also expressed some unorthodox views over the years. Most notably, he has repeatedly cast doubt on the government's claims regarding the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Is Mark Ruffalo A 9/11 Truther?

At a 2007 anti-war rally in Los Angeles, California, Ruffalo was approached by reporters associated with WeAreChange and asked about 9/11.

The video of the interview, which is still available on YouTube, suggests that Ruffalo doesn't exactly trust the government when it comes to 9/11.

"My first reaction was that buildings don't fall down like that. I've done quite a bit of my own research," Ruffalo said of the September 11 attacks, the video shows.

Ruffalo suggested that those who don't believe in the government's version of the events are deliberately being portrayed as deranged conspiracy theorists.

Information about the attacks and the theories on how they took place is being released selectively, Ruffalo argued at the time, in order to discredit the 9/11 truth movement.

The media, he claimed, is amplifying strange conspiracy theories about the September 11 attacks in order to distract attention from legitimate questions and concerns.

In that same interview, Ruffalo discussed the investigations into 9/11.

9/11 Investigation

"The fact that the 9/11 investigation went from the moment the planes hit to the moment the buildings fell -- nothing before and nothing after -- I think makes that investigation completely illegitimate," the actor told WeAreChange, apparently suggesting that vital information about the 9/11 attacks is being suppressed.

"If you're gonna do an investigation, you have to find motive," the actor continued, suggesting that evidence was removed from the scene on purpose.

"None of us know what happened for real," Ruffalo said, stressing that he is "completely behind" reopening investigations into 9/11.

Criticism

Actor Mark Ruffalo poses for a photograph.
Gettyimages | Mark Metcalfe

Ruffalo has faced criticism for promoting 9/11 conspiracy theories.

In 2019, when the U.S. Congress invited Ruffalo to testify about chemical pollution, the American Council on Science and Health accused him of spreading harmful disinformation and "absurd" conspiracy theories.

Apart from being a 9/11 truther, Ruffalo also believes that pesticides cause birth defects and rejects the scientific consensus on genetically modified organisms (GMOs), according to ACSH, which is why the Congress should not have invited him to testify on such an important issue.

