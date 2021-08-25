Mark Ruffalo Thinks 9/11 Was A Conspiracy

Marvel fans may know him as the Hulk and those who watched the movie Spotlight remember him as journalist Michael Rezendes, but actor Mark Ruffalo is also a political activist.

An ardent supporter of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran for the presidency in 2016 and 2020, Ruffalo has unapologetically promoted causes he believes in, advocating for progressive policies.

An Emmy Award winning actor, Ruffalo has also expressed some unorthodox views over the years. Most notably, he has repeatedly cast doubt on the government's claims regarding the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center.