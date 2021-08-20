Trending Stories
Eagles Rumors: Teams 'Inquired' About Andre Dillard's Availability Via Trade

Andre Dillard standing while waiting to be called on the field
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff
Football
JB Baruelo

When they selected him as the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles considered Washington State's offensive tackle Andre Dillard as one of the young players that would lead them back to title contention. In his rookie year, Dillard already got the opportunity to start four times in place of injured starters.

During the 2020 NFL offseason, there were growing beliefs around the league that Dillard would finally be an official starter in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, Dillard spent his sophomore year recovering from an injury.

Eagles Receiving Trade Calls For Andre Dillard

Andre Dillard looking at the camera
Gettyimages | Pool

Plenty of things have happened since Dillard was sidelined with an injury. With Jordan Mailata being heavily favored to win the starting left tackle job, Dillard suddenly becomes the odd man out in the City of Brotherly Love. According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, teams have already started calling the Eagles regarding Dillard's availability via trade.

"But even before Dillard strained his right knee last week, it was clear that [Jordan] Mailata had a firm grasp on the position," McLane wrote, as quoted by Bleeding Green Nation. "The word had increasingly gotten out around the NFL as teams, directly or not, inquired about Dillard’s availability, per league sources."

Eagles Are Better Off Parting Ways With Andre Dillard

Andre Dillard during the NFL Draft
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

Despite going through plenty of ups and downs, some people think that it's too early for the Eagles to give up on Dillard. The former No. 22 pick may have missed an entire season due to injury, but he has somewhat managed to impress in his rookie year.

However, as SB Nation's Bleeding Green Nation noted, there are plenty of reasons why it would be best for the Eagles to get rid of Dillard, including the emergence of Mailata in Philadelphia and his inconsistent performance on the field.

Eagles Unlikely To Get Huge Haul For Andre Dillard

Andre Dillard during a press conference
Gettyimages | Joe Robbins

Despite receiving inquiries regarding his inability on the trade market, Dillard remains an official member of the Eagles' roster. Some people think that the major reason why Dillard is still in Philadelphia is that team general Howie Roseman is yet to receive an offer that can convince him to make a deal. Knowing that they gave the 25th, 127th (fourth round) and 197th (sixth round) picks in the 2019 NFL Draft to select Dillard, it's understandable why Roseman is still expecting to get a nice return for the young offensive tackle.

However, considering his health issues and struggle on the field, SB Nation's Bleeding Green Nation believes that a trade package that includes a future seventh-round pick should be enough for the Eagles to trade Dillard.

Potential Suitors Of Andre Dillard On The Trade Market

Dillard may have failed to live up to expectations in Philadelphia, but there would surely be teams that would need his service. In a recent article, Glenn Erby of The Eagles Wire created a list of teams who could express a strong interest in getting Dillard out of the City of Brotherly Love.

These include the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Football Team, Dallas Cowboys, and the Los Angeles Rams. Having a fresh start with any of those teams could help Dillard revive his NFL career.

