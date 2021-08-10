Trending Stories
TV

Lala Kent Confirms New 'Vanderpump Rules' Don't Have 'Tremendous Storylines'

Celebrities

Amelia Hamlin Explores Her Refrigerator In Revealing Underwear

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Pantless Fringe At Sunset

Celebrities

Constance Nunes Has Santa Fantasy In String Bikini

Celebrities

'RHOBH': Garcelle Beauvais Defends Herself As Sharing Erika Jayne's Revelation About Husband Tom

Celebrities

Constance Nunes Flaunts Naked Body On Instagram

NFL Rumors: Texans Not Taking 'Lowball Offers' For Deshaun Watson, Open To Keeping QB This Year

Deshaun Watson posing while holding the ball
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato
Football
JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the Houston Texans. Watson's unhappiness with the Texans has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the league. When they hired Nick Caserio as their general manager earlier this year, reports have started to circulate that Watson demanded a trade from the Texans.

The Texans have initially hesitated to move Watson, thinking that he could be an integral part of their long-term future. However, they changed their mind about keeping him after he became the center of controversy in the 2021 offseason.

Texans Open To Keeping Deshaun Watson As Starting QB

Deshaun Watson waiving to fans
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Since at least 22 lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against him, the Texans have been informing everyone in the league that Watson is available on the trading block. However, weeks before the start of the 2021 NFL season, the Texans once again have a change of heart.

In a Twitter post, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports revealed that the Texans would prefer to keep Watson than accept "lowball offers" for him on the trade market.

"#Texans have not given up on him being their QB this year," Robinson wrote. "They’re not taking lowball offers. This is why they aren’t being overly communicative with teams. Barring a strong offer, Texans brass will to try to get him back into the fold before the season begins."

What Is Texans' Asking Price For Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson kneeling on the ground
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Despite the controversies that he's currently involved in and his desire to leave the team, the Texans are still expecting to receive a massive haul for Watson. On Twitter, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network revealed that the Texans want at least three future first-round picks in the deal involving the veteran quarterback.

Meanwhile, according to a Twitter post by Christian Mortensen of ESPN, the Texans' asking price for the controversial player is a combination of five first-round picks and starting-caliber players.

Bill Belichick Influence On Nick Caserio

According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, it's no longer surprising if the Texans decide to keep Watson since their current GM, Caserio, has previously worked under a man who is allergic to making bad deals in New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

"Another factor, frankly, traces to Patriots coach Bill Belichick," Florio wrote. "It’s believed that, like so many former Belichick lieutenants, new Texans G.M. Nick Caserio doesn’t want to do a deal that Belichick would regard as a bad one. So Caserio would instead prefer to do no deal at all, at least not for now."

Deshaun Watson Attends Training Camp

Deshaun Watson doing a hand sign on his way out of the field
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Numerous teams, especially those that are in dire need of a boost at the starting quarterback position, are believed to be monitoring Watson's situation in Houston. These include the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Washington Football Team, and the Las Vegas Raiders. However, unless they are willing to improve their offer, they should stop dreaming of acquiring Watson before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

After being absent in their previous workouts, Watson has recently joined the practice of the Texans. At first, some observers noticed that Watson wasn't doing much in the practice. However, after a few moments, they started to see Watson participating and thriving in the field.

Latest Headlines

Drama Surrounding Michael Thomas & New Orleans Saints Worsens

August 10, 2021

Watch: Tucker Carlson Defends Chris Cuomo

August 10, 2021

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She Feared Being Raped, Killed On January 6

August 10, 2021

Constance Nunes Has Santa Fantasy In String Bikini

August 10, 2021

Amelia Hamlin Explores Her Refrigerator In Revealing Underwear

August 10, 2021

Lala Kent Confirms New 'Vanderpump Rules' Don't Have 'Tremendous Storylines'

August 10, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.