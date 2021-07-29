Trending Stories
Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Man Who Confronted Tucker Carlson Works For CIA, Viral Theory Says

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard To Pelicans For Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Trade

Lily James Stuns Unbuttoned As Pamela Anderson On-Set

Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Snaps Her Pantless From Toilet

Jamie Lynn Spears smiles close up
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jamie Lynn Spears picked the right hashtag on Wednesday, telling her 2.2 million Instagram followers that she's a #toddlermom. The 30-year-old Netflix star and sister to pop princess Britney Spears today dedicated her social media to 3-year-old daughter Ivey, although the star's second daughter wasn't shown. Instead, fans saw Jamie Lynn posing in a series of smiling bathroom photos as she rocked a leggy no-pants look and admitted that Ivey had snapped her while on the toilet.

The post also comes amid major drama and headlines involving sister Britney.

#TodderMom

Jamie Lynn Spears selfie in a red suit
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Jamie Lynn, who welcomed 13-year-old daughter Maddie in her teens and, three years ago, became a mom for the second time, was seen smiling and looking low-key while on wooden floors and backed by a bathtub.

The Sweet Magnolias actress, wearing a college sweatshirt in light gray and a matching baseball cap, sat with her legs folded as she threw out a grin, also glancing sideways to form a gallery.

"Ivey taking pics while on the 🚽 lol #toddlermom," the caption read.

Scroll For The Photos

Jamie Lynn, who disabled comments to her Instagram some weeks ago after claiming she and her daughters have been receiving death threats, is currently front-page news for sharing family photos used to clap back at claims 39-year-old Britney paid for a $1 million Florida condo.

JLS has since edited out a caption denying she even owns a condo, this despite a 2016 interview seeing her mention it and even brag about how enjoyable it was. Scroll for more photos after the snaps, where you can swipe.

Denies Owning Condo Britney Allegedly Paid For

Jamie Lynn Spears sweater selfie
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram

Tagging herself on vacation at The Ritz Carlton as she shared photos that included husband Jamie Watson, Jamie Lynn told fans: "I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations’s at the Ritz anyway🌊."

"Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin’🤍🤍 Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol," she added - the first half has since been edited out.

Backing Britney With Drama

Jamie Lynn waited until Britney's June 23 court appeal to break her silence on her sibling's conservatorship. The Nickelodeon alum said: "Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved, adored, and supported my sister," but there was drama to come as the star denied suggestions Britney has been funneling her money.

“I've paid my own freaking bills since i was 10 years old," Jamie Lynn added - Britney, meanwhile, has since slammed her sister amid overall posts shading those "closest" to her who've failed to show true support.

