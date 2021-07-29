Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Snaps Her Pantless From Toilet

Jamie Lynn Spears picked the right hashtag on Wednesday, telling her 2.2 million Instagram followers that she's a #toddlermom. The 30-year-old Netflix star and sister to pop princess Britney Spears today dedicated her social media to 3-year-old daughter Ivey, although the star's second daughter wasn't shown. Instead, fans saw Jamie Lynn posing in a series of smiling bathroom photos as she rocked a leggy no-pants look and admitted that Ivey had snapped her while on the toilet.

The post also comes amid major drama and headlines involving sister Britney.