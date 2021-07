According to the report, Frankel has been telling those around her that she believes she can save the show, which has been plagued by low ratings throughout season 13 and reached an all-time low earlier this month.

“Bethenny doesn’t want to return to the show as a cast member, she wants to return as a producer,” a source explained, adding that Frankel "was far more than just talent when she was a on the show."

"From day one Bethenny was also as a producer.," the insider alleged.