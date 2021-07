One of the dream trade targets for the Nuggets in the 2021 offseason is All-Star small forward Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers. George is yet to become officially available on the trading block. However, earlier in June, a Western Conference executive who spoke to Jabari Young of CNBC floated the idea that the Clippers may consider trading their second-best player if they "failed to meet expectations" this season.

Once the Clippers starting listening to offers for him, the Nuggets should do everything they can to acquire George this summer.