Will fans of Virgin River be getting a fourth season of the hit romantic comedy on Netflix?

On the heels of the July 9 release of the series' third season, a report from the Radio Times has confirmed that a fourth season of the romantic drama, which stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, as Mel and Jack, has not yet been officially confirmed.

That said, while the streaming service has remained silent, a number of clues have been shared in regards to the future of the show.