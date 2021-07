Scroll for the photo. Hurley was plastered all over the press as she rocked the Versace safety-pin dress to the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere in 1994. Decades later, the blue-eyed beauty is re-working the low-cut and black look, albeit minus the gold safety pins.

Posting last night, Liz sent fans her biggest smile and a big glow-up while reclining on gold and brown satin cushions as she flaunted some major cleavage in a strappy evening gown, one from popular designer DSquared.