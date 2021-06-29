The Reason Intermittent Fasting Doesn't Work

Intermittent fasting has become one of the most popular weight-loss interventions of the last couple of years, but a 2020 study has revealed that the practice "is not more effective in weight loss than eating throughout the day."
When compared to eating three meals a day, fasting for 16 hours was found to give no significant benefits in terms of losing weight or improving metabolism. The study suggested that "other interventions" were still required to shave off the pounds and that relying solely on 16/8 intermittent fasting was not enough to do the trick.