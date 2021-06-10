Addison Rae gave her 38.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday, June 9, when she shared a stunning new update. The 20-year-old TV personality and TikTok star looked nothing short of gorgeous in a chic brown dress. She didn't specify the details of the event in the post, but her Instagram stories revealed some info. It turns out she attended a friend's party -- a star-studded one. Rae's pal Zack Bia -- whom she greeted through stories -- held a joint party with Stassie Karanikolaou.