Kaley Cuoco Stuns In A Field While Making Dreams Reality

Scroll for the photos. Kaley, who has been in the acting game since the age of 5, was here reflecting back on 30 years in the business. The girl behind Penny, who became a household name via her 12 seasons on Big Bang, told her followers:

"As a child actor , I remember looking through @backstagecast in awe of the talent that filled the pages hoping one day I could count myself a fellow peer. This was an honor! Thank you." Her Backstage interview revealed far more.