Ashanti Poses In A Bold Pink Gown At A Kenyan Giraffe Sanctuary

Ashanti wears statement jewelry and hot pink lipstick on stage.
Gettyimages | Jonathan Bachman
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Singer and actress Ashanti has been spending some time in Kenya lately, and she has taken her 6.2 million Instagram followers along with her on the ride by sharing several snaps from her adventures. Her latest update was no different, as she rocked a hot pink dress while in an absolutely gorgeous locale. 

The photo was captured in a giraffe sanctuary in Nairobi, Kenya, as the geotag indicated, and she even managed to get one of the sanctuary's giraffes to appear in the photo with her, making for a majestic image.

Pretty In Pink

Ashanti goes casual in olive green trousers and a white blouse.
Instagram | Ashanti

The dress she wore in the image was from the brand For The Stars Fashion House, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the image, in case any of her fans were curious as to where the look was from. The garment was a vibrant pink hue that looked stunning with Ashanti's raven locks, and the hue popped even amongst the gorgeous natural scenery around her.

The dress had long sleeves and a high neckline, as well as structured shoulders that added an architectural flair to the piece. A large cut-out over her chest showed off a bit of extra skin, and the garment hugged her slim waist and shapely hips.

'Exotic Tingz'

The body-con dress had a scandalously high slit up one side that left one thigh and leg almost entirely exposed, with the bold fabric draping over the other leg and covering it. The hem extended past her feet, grazing the ground beneath her as she posed for the image.

In the shot, Ashanti stood atop a massive swing with a wide wooden swing and thick rope extending from four points in the seat. The swing appeared to have been affixed to a tree that was out of frame, although a few branches extended into the shot. 

Gorgeous & Glamorous

She was barefoot, and wore no accessories beyond a pair of hoop earrings. Her long locks were styled in a middle part, and the slightly wavy tresses tumbled down her chest and back, reaching all the way to her waist. The outfit accentuated her hourglass shape, but that wasn't the only draw to the photo.

A large giraffe stood in a garden to her right, and Ashanti had one hand extended as the giraffe appeared to be taking something from it. A gorgeous structure was visible in the background with arched windows, and terracotta stone slabs created a path beneath her and near the structure.

Kenyan Adventures

Her followers absolutely loved the exotic share, and the post received over 142,300 likes within 12 hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union.

"Album cover," one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

"Sis is living her best life," another chimed in.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashanti shared another chic look with her fans, although that particular ensemble was a lot more casual than her latest outfit. She posed atop some type of stone road marker with worn signs and plenty of greenery, and served up a major look in olive green pants, a white blouse, and a wide-brimmed hat.

