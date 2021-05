The Bachelor fans have some celebrating to do, as Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt just revealed exciting news. The two had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they decided there was another major life change they weren't willing to further postpone.

In a pair of Sunday Instagram posts, Astrid and Kevin took to Instagram to reveal that their family was expanding. The Bachelor in Paradise stars added a puppy last year, and now it's time for a baby.