Kaley Cuoco's Weekend Workout Enjoys Bunny Surprise

Kaley Cuoco close up
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco literally got a bunny surprise while working out at her home gym this weekend. The 35-year-old sitcom star, whose $12 million Hidden Hills estate houses a veritable farm's-worth of animals, caught bunny Simon hopping around her workout space, with the whole thing uploaded to entertain the blonde's 6.6 million Instagram followers. Kaley, a pet mom to rabbits Simon and Henry and even having a @simon_silly_rabbit Instagram set up, showed how gyms can totally be fun for animals, too. Check it out below.

Bunny Love

Kaley Cuoco snuggles a bunny
SimonSillyRabbit/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Kaley, already making 2021 headlines as her rabbits enjoyed her workout space, had filmed Simon exploring the chic and well-equipped space she herself uses to keep her body in tip-top shape. The Big Bang Theory alum, peeping hints of one of her treadmills, had filmed Simon happily hopping around, adding a "LOL" and bunny emoji, plus writing:

"Simon was crazy this morning I could barely get him on video cause he kept doing silly bunny things!" See him below.

Scroll For The Video!

Kaley Cuoco and husband with a bunny
SimonSillyRabbit/Instagram

Kaley shares her many animals with 2018-married husband and equestrian Karl Cook, with the crowd not limited to horses and ponies, plus dogs including Blueberry and Ruby - dog Norman passed earlier this year. Kaley also acquired chihuahua Dumptruck Dumpy in 2020.

Speaking of her dog headcount last year, the girl behind Penny wouldn't reveal how many she has, joking: "I'm not allowed to say how many I have, because I am afraid they will come knocking, saying that it's an illegal amount." 

Simon Silly Rabbit

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Simon, who boasts over 70,000 Instagram followers, introduces himself via a bio, one that reads: "I’m just a waskly wabbit who loves my mom @kaleycuoco & dad @mrtankcook and all my furry friends. I also take fab pics of my waskly adventures!"

Earlier this year, Kaley sadly said goodbye to Pit Bull mix Norman, announcing his passing on Instagram and writing: 

"Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

Yes, Norman Productions

Kaley's productions company, Yes, Norman Productions, is named after her dog. His loss comes as the star continues to enjoy Dumpy's presence, with the pooch initially set to be a foster. He became a "foster fail" as Kaley and Karl adopted him.

“All he wants to do is be loved and be kissed on. This guy is amazing. I’ll get to know him over the next few days,” she explained. “He’s just a senior old man sweetheart who just wants to chill on the couch and lick your hand.”

