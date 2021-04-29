Scroll for the video, one that came with action, plenty of color, and the rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, pumped for his show. Filmed on a narrow road and swinging the Lambo's door open, 69 addressed fans telling them he'd be performing in front of "50,000." He added that fans have "no f-cking excuses. You looking for me? You know where to find me."

"MIAMI THIS SATURDAY 🌈🌈 MARINE STADIUM YOU LOOKING FOR ME IM THERE @triller @bobbysarn," Tekashi captioned the video.