Savannah Chrisley's Stringy Bikini Too Small For Dad's Liking

Savannah Chrisley has been told it looks like she "couldn't afford the rest of that fabric" for her super-skimpy bikini by dad Todd Chrisley. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star, currently on a luxurious exotic vacation, made headlines yesterday for stripping down to a minuscule string bikini for a bathroom selfie, with 52-year-old dad Todd now dominating the comments section as he gives his daughter a piece of his mind. While 2020 saw Todd defend his daughter in a bikini "wh-ring" storm, the real estate mogul wasn't exactly sending the thumbs-up here.