Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Reveals Massive Amazon Deal In Sheer Dress

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Delights With Tattoos In Skintight Tank

Celebrity Kids

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Stuns In Pool Towel With Birthday Hat

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Flaunts Massive Cupping Marks In Skimpy Bra

Celebrities

Iggy Azalea All Juice With Bikini Baby Waist

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Teases Bare Chest In Sheer Corset Full Of Flowers

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Scores Celery Win In Bikini Bottoms

Nastia Liukin laughing close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is big-time celebrating the celery as she scores another career win. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist, who already retails a $55 Celery Green Cream with Volition, today officially confirmed she's growing her skincare range, with a post shared with her 1 million Instagram followers delivering the exciting news. Nastia, who is rising as an authority in the world of beauty blogging, dropped her big surprise in skimpy bikini bottoms on Wednesday, and fans are loving it. See why below. 

Long Live Celery

Nastia Liukin poolside in yellow
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Nastia, who may well have been out in California last week as part of her new venture, updated with gorgeous swimwear snaps, ones honoring the humble celery's green color. The photos showed the 2008 all-around champion all smiles and with the wind in her hair as she celebrated her achievement in a pale, mint-green bikini stylishly accessorized with a sheer and matching shirt.

The Gold Medal waist wasn't hidden as Nastia grinned from ear to ear, with a swipe-right showing her shiny new product.

See The Photo!

Nastia, also fresh from being unveiled as home retailer Pottery Barn's new face, took to her caption to announce the big news.

"My face when I can finally share the news that I’m teaming up with @volitionbeauty again to bring you the ULTIMATE face mask — introducing Instant Glow Celery Green Mask!!! 🌱🌱🌱," she wrote, adding: 

"We’ve harnessed the power of celery again to formulate an exfoliating, brightening, and pore minimizing mask that is perfect for weekly use on tired, dull skin."

Bubble Bath Stretch Below!

Nastia, who has been making headlines this past week for a California trip bringing a jaw-dropping "Golden Hour" shoot as she hit up Palm Springs and Laguna Beach, also confirmed an Instagram Live. "I’m going LIVE on IG Stories tonight at 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET to answer all of your questions," she told fans.

Celery is something this gymnast has been vowing by for years. Quoting mom Anna Kotchneva, she told People: “My mom, who was also a gymnast, used to always make me drink celery juice before every training leading up to the Olympics."

See her bubble bath stretch below!

Mom Swore By It

Nastia Liukin in a bubble bath
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Recalling her childhood, the Moscow native continued: "At the time, when you’re 9, 10 years old, you’re not really sure what the benefits are, but I guess if your mom tells you to drink it, you should drink it.”

Nastia, this year in the news for hosting the NBC-aired Nastia Cup in Indiana, is also an active influencer, having made 2020 headlines for extending both legs in a bubble bath for Olay skincare. She also fronts Facebook App and regularly shouts out clothing brand Revolve. 

Latest Headlines

Chanel West Coast Invents Own Day With Poolside Squatting

March 31, 2021

Hannah Palmer Looks Unbelievably Gorgeous In A Sexy, Silky Pink Dress

March 31, 2021

Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden For Pushing To Raise Corporate Tax Rate

March 31, 2021

Sommer Ray Flaunts Massive Cupping Marks In Sunflower Undies

March 31, 2021

Sharon Stone Says Britney Spears Asked Her For Help

March 31, 2021

Ireland Baldwin Reveals Creative Use For David Bowie Tattoo

March 31, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.