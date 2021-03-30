Anastasiya Kvitko Looks Fierce In Leather Harness & Fishnets

Anastasiya Kvitko has been dubbed the "Russian Kim Kardashian" for a reason and her extreme hourglass figure backs up the nickname. The glamour model put her voluptuous curves on show in a sizzling Instagram post shared with her over 12.1 million followers on Monday and brought some serious heat to the app.
The 26-year-old looked like a total vixen in bondage-inspired lingerie, which she accessorized with sexy fishnets and elegant stiletto pumps. While Anastasiya made her caption all about the shoes, which were from a Fashion Nova design, it was her sinuous attributes that captivated fans' attention, as proven by the outpour of compliments in the post's comments section.