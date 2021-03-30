Anastasiya Kvitko Looks Fierce In Leather Harness & Fishnets

The exultant reaction on her followers' part was well-deserved, as Anastasiya gave off sexy dominatrix vibes in a black leather harness that grazed just below her chest. The item was decorated with a massive O-ring detail in the front, which matched the one draping off of her leather choker.

The bold look also included a leather garter belt that hugged her figure closely. Numerous metallic details adorned the straps running down her legs, while shiny studs embellished the ones wrapping around her thighs.

Underneath, she wore a sheer mesh bodysuit with a plunging neckline and an ultra-revealing high cut. While the see-through number left her buxom curves completely within view for her audience to admire, Anastasiya made sure to not show more than she bargained for by striking a provocative pose that teased her busty assets rather than exposing them.