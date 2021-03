Scroll for the photo. It comes as Nastia's "post a pic of" snaps wind her in some pretty hot water - earlier this year, a troll asked to see a pic of the gymnast's "gross skinny chicken legs," something she did not appreciate as she clapped back with full force.

Still showing off the legs and in a late-night city shot with gymnast Samantha Peszek, Nastia shared a photo prompted by: "Post a pic of 16 jan." The Jan 16, 2019 photo below was the result.