Demi Rose Upgrades Herself In Stringy Bikini

Demi Rose is showing off the "better version of myself" she's becoming - by stripping down to a jaw-dropping, leafy, and stringy bikini. The 25-year-old model and social media sensation, quiet for three days on her Instagram, today broke her silence with another killer set of shots in Ibiza, Spain, with the Pretty Little Thing ambassador also shouting out the brand she's fronted since October 2020. Posting for her 16.1 million followers, all outdoors, and in her element, Demi sent out the famous curves and a piece of her mind. Check it out below.