Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Is A Blond Bombshell In A Unique Black One-Piece Swimsuit

Entertainment

Halle Berry, 54, Flexes Muscles & Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Activewear

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Unbuttoned In Field With Double Denim Cheek

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna All Balls With Breasts On Dinner Plate

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Magic Demanding 'Starting Player' & Multiple 1st-Rounders For Nikola Vucevic, Three Potential Destinations Revealed

March 16, 2021
Demi Rose Upgrades Herself In Stringy Bikini
Demi Rose outdoors in a hat
DemiRose/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is showing off the "better version of myself" she's becoming - by stripping down to a jaw-dropping, leafy, and stringy bikini. The 25-year-old model and social media sensation, quiet for three days on her Instagram, today broke her silence with another killer set of shots in Ibiza, Spain, with the Pretty Little Thing ambassador also shouting out the brand she's fronted since October 2020. Posting for her 16.1 million followers, all outdoors, and in her element, Demi sent out the famous curves and a piece of her mind. Check it out below. 

Past Versions Not Exactly Bad
Demi Rose in bikini
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Demi, who continues to grieve losing both parents just eight months apart, seeks alternative healing treatments, ones that have included her healing crystals and mindfulness. 

Asserting both the DDs and her confidence today, Demi updated amid green lawns and by a tree trunk, all matching her scenic surrounds in a leafy getup that was a mix of casual beach outerwear and solid bikini action. Demi had gone for aqua greens, and she wasn't exactly covered up.

Keep Scrolling For The Photos!
Demi Rose mirror booty shot
DemiRose/Instagram

Going full bombshell, but keeping a serious gaze, Demi posed with her curves out, wearing the tiniest of plunging bikini tops in multi-tonal green and with pops of gold here matching equally tiny bikini bottoms. A long duster matched the two-piece, with an attractive gold metallic belly chain finishing the look. 

Anyone swiping to the right then got even more body, with Demi seen here closing her eyes and cheekily tugging up her bikini bottoms. A caption, meanwhile, came with Rose's favorite "Ibiza Magic Island" geo-tag.

See The Second Shot Below!
Demi Rose outdoors in bikini
DemiRose/Instagram

Going a little sarcastic, Demi told fans: "Just over here becoming the best version of myself" as she shouted out Pretty Little Thing. Rose also used a #ad, something she doesn't always employ for her promos. As to earnings, they correlate with following on IG, per Vox:

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

See her undies banana chomp below!

 

Pretty Little Thing Working Out
Demi Rose in undies with a banana
DemiRose/Instagram

October 2020 marked Demi announcing her ambassador status with Pretty Little Thing, a brand also fronted by U.S. stars including model Jordyn Woods and former BFF to Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen. By December of last year, Demi was releasing her PLT edit, with the model also seeming to have ditched shouting out PLT's rival brand Fashion Nova since getting snapped up by the affordable clothing giant's biggest competitor.

2021 has brought Demi's English Breakfast Tea shot, plus that headline-making banana and undies promo.

Latest Headlines

Tiger Woods Making Video Game Return With 2K Games Deal

March 16, 2021

Jamie Lynn Spears Unbuttoned For Pantless Milestone

March 16, 2021

Lisa Rinna All Balls With Breasts On Dinner Plate

March 16, 2021

Rachael Kirkconnell Calls 'Bachelor' Matt James The 'Love Of My Life' Despite Split

March 16, 2021

Mitch McConnell Warns Of 'Scorched-Earth Senate' Amid Push To End Filibuster

March 16, 2021

Salma Hayek All Legs For Muddy Veggies Snack Session

March 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.