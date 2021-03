The danger of too much plastic polluting the world has sparked concern for the environment, and a few innovative thinkers have come up with a way to tackle the problem by turning plastic bags into fabrics, which can in turn be used to make clothing of all kinds.

Polythene is the thin, lightweight plastic used to make the plastic bags that ends up polluting the sides of streets, parking lots, oceans and rivers. It poses a dangerous threat the the environment and wildlife.