Biles Had Fun In The Sand

The image, which can be seen below, showed Biles rocking a blue string bikini as she lounged on the sand. The picture was taken from up close, framing her from the waist up and giving followers a good look at her well-toned arms and washboard abs.

With her dark braided hair spilling over her shoulders and onto her chest, Biles cracked a slight smile in the first image. In the second, she held a plastic cup with a frozen yellow drink in front of the beautiful beach.

Biles has taken to Instagram to share some other images from the tropical trip this week.