Rita Ora Flaunts Plenty Of Leg & Sideboob While Displaying Selection Of Glamorous Outfits In Series Of Photos

Rita Ora was in an impatient mood as she took to Instagram this week and revealed that she couldn’t wait for her latest video music video to drop. However, the British pop star took the time to share three glamorous snaps with her 16 million followers on the image-sharing platform, much to their delight.

The photo selection featured the “Let You Love Me” hitmaker posing in a blue room, but it was her outfit and hairstyle that captured most of the attention. Ora put on a leggy and chest-baring display as she rocked a selection of outfits that further established why she’s one the most fashionable pop artists working today.

In the first photo, Ora crouched down on a white chair, resting her hand on top of her luminous orange hair as she waited for the video to drop. The superstar looked disappointed and bored, but she was dressed to impress nonetheless. Her outfit was a long, black fur coat which she paired with some stringy heels and a silver necklace.

The second upload featured the 50 Shades of Grey actor standing straight with her hands clasped together. Ora opted for the professional look in this snap, boasting a business skirt and matching blazer that oozed sophistication.

However, she left the jacket open to expose an ample amount of sideboob, while adding a collar that extended from her neck, all the way down the front of her body.

The final image saw Ora sport a fur dress that inclded a cut-out at the leg and gaps in the material. She also accessorized with a neck collar that featured a silver emblem for extra sparkle. In this pic, Ora stood with her arms on her side, appearing confident and mysterious.

Ora’s fans appreciated the uploads as well, with over 286,000 quickly hitting the like button. Some of them even took the time out of their days to give the pop icon a compliment in the replies.

“Wowwww okay queen!! GO OFFF,” wrote one fan, adding a flame emoji to emphasize the heat.

“I’ve missed your orange hairrr,” gushed a second follower.

“I am so excited for this!! Can’t wait to see it,” wrote another admirer in regard to Ora’s new release.

The reaction to new music from Ora was positive in this case. However, as The Inquisitr previously documented, she could some flak on social media last week after sharing the artwork for her Bangs EP.