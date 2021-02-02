Arianny Celeste Flaunts Postpartum Body In ‘Instagram Vs. Reality’ Post

Arianny Celeste inspired her 3.2 million Instagram followers on Monday, February 1, when she posted an “Instagram vs. reality” update. The UFC ring girl and model took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a side by side comparison of her postpartum body when she poses and when she is relaxed.

Both pictures showed Arianny kneeling in front of a full-length in her baby boy’s nursery. In the first, she pulled her shoulders back and pushed her chest out, a pose that flattened her stomach considerably. In the second, she allowed her shoulders to fall forward and sat back on her heels, allowing the muscles around her midriff to relax.

Arianny was wearing a light gray set that included a comfortable cotton bra with a low-cut neckline. On her lower body, she had on matching leggings with a thick waistband that sat low, showcasing her stomach. According to the tag, her outfit was from Alo Yoga.

Arianny paired the photos with a powerful message directed to those who might be feeling discouraged about their changing bodies. She addressed her own struggles during her postpartum journey, sharing that she has to remind herself often that she gave birth just four months ago, an affirmation that usually makes her feel better.

The post has attracted more than 33,800 likes and upwards of 330 comments in under a day of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to praise Arianny’s beauty and body, while interacting with her message.

“You work so hard to be your BEST version everyday Arianny and you know what? You ARE and it shows!” one fan wrote.

“You look amazing, Mama! [fire emoji] Yes be kind to yourself! You just grew a human in your tummy! Much love!” replied another user.

“4 months!!! He is so adorable. [smiley] The mind does play tricks on us. Especially when we know what ‘our best’ looks and feels like,” a third user added.

“Being a mom made you more beautiful [heart-eyes emoji] Happy for you,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Arianny has kept her fans updated on her journey throughout pregnancy and beyond. Last week, she shared a slideshow in which she wore a purple outfit that bared her midriff and white boots, as The Inquisitr has previously written. It featured a long-sleeved top with a cropped hemline and a crew neck. She paired it with a long skirt that included a strap that wrapped around her hips and waist. In the caption, she expressed gratitude for her baby boy.