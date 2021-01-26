Cindy Prado Hits The Streets Of Miami In A Casual Look That Bares Her Toned Stomach

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado tantalized her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy trio of snaps taken on the streets of Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated. She mentioned in the caption that she had returned to the city recently, and she stood on a stretch of pavement with several large skyscrapers visible in the background, as well as palm trees dotted throughout the area.

Cindy rocked an ensemble from the brand White Fox, a label she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in picking up the cozy set.

Cindy started her ensemble with a simple white bralette that left her toned stomach exposed. She looped a gray sweatshirt around her shoulders, knotting the sleeves together so they were positioned right over her cleavage, the cuffs dangling down over her breasts.

She paired the sweatshirt with matching bottoms that had an elastic drawstring waist. The sweatpants sat scandalously low on her hips, with the waistband coming to a few inches below her belly button. The garment had a loose-fitting silhouette, with the comfortable-looking fabric draping over her toned legs. The pants also had pockets, which Cindy demonstrated by casually slipping one of her hands into the pocket as she posed for the shot.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of cream-colored sneakers and white socks that extended an inch or so above her ankles. The sweatpants appeared to have an elastic detail at the hem, and she had them pushed up slightly to give the outfit an effortless vibe. She also wore a simple necklace, and a bracelet on each wrist.

She switched up her poses just slightly for the second and third images, her bronzed skin remaining illuminated by the sunlight in all of the slides. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she looked stunning in every shot.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 36,200 likes as well as 329 comments within 17 hours.

“Just wow,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Howw is it possible to stay that fit EVERY DAY for YEARS?” another chimed in, impressed by Cindy’s physique.

“Beautiful,” a third follower remarked, including a string of flame emoji in the compliment.

“Fabulous looking woman,” another commented.

