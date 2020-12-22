Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Impressive Hourglass Figure In Teeny Mini Skirt And Bandeau Top

Instagram model and brand ambassador Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa delighted her 12.7 million followers with her latest fashion post. The update, which went live on Tuesday, December 22, showed the celebrity rocking an insanely tight miniskirt and bandeau top.

In the caption, she remarked that it was certainly getting close to Christmas now. She also stated that the skirt was her new favorite Fashion Nova thing, which meant that those who loved the look now knew where to go in order to purchase the product.

Jailyne wore a black boob-tube top that featured shoestring straps. The item of clothing clung to her chest and showed off some of her ample cleavage as well as her flat stomach.

The Instagram sensation teamed this with a high-waisted tartan-print miniskirt that also hugged her curvaceous form, showcasing her spectacular hourglass figure just perfectly. The short skirt also featured a high split over one thigh. As she crossed one leg slightly in front of the other, her tanned skin could be seen nearly all the way up to her hip.

She completed the look with a pair of black suede thigh-high boots and a chunky silver chain was worn around her neck.

Her dark locks were styled in gentle waves and pulled up on top of her head in a half-ponytail. Tendrils cascaded down over her shoulders as she posed.

Two snaps were provided. The first showed Jailyne standing outside at nighttime as she rested her hands on her shoulders. The next pic saw her sitting on a low wall, supporting her weight with one hand as she leaned to one side.

Jailyne’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within four hours, the set had already amassed a whopping 177,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Honey you look so beautiful princess,” one follower gushed.

“Pretty girl. I love your dress,” a fan declared in the comments section.

“Looking awesome Mam,” another user stated.

“Amazing post,” a fourth person wrote, also adding several emoji to their statement.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Jailyne’s latest update. The most popular ones appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. However, the kissing one also seemed to be in hot demand as well.

Jailyne often shares fashion updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she flaunted her curves while wearing a corset-style jumpsuit made from a sheer black material. As to be expected, her supporters quickly dived into the comments section in order to show their appreciation.