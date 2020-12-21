Melissa Gorga, 41, Shows Off Her Legs In Leather Miniskirt & Knee-High Boots: ‘Classy, With A Little Spicy’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga showed off her gorgeous legs in a leather miniskirt and knee-high boots as she posed in a luxurious looking home for a new Instagram share. The stunning mother of three revealed her stunning shape in the snap and shared her wishes for the future with her 2.1 million Instagram followers who hit the “like” button over 28,000 times thus far.

In the snapshot, Melissa looked gorgeous. She wore a high necked black shirt which she paired with a white jacket that featured dark piping down the front and on wrists. This was paired with a high-waisted leather mini-skirt. Melissa did not appear to have on stockings with the outfit, her legs appeared to be bare. She added a pair of knee-high, dark leather boots with a high heel.

The clothing was tagged as being part of her line Envy. She has an online presence for the brand as well as a brick-and-mortar store located in Montclair, New Jersey.

Melissa’s hair was worn long and loose. It appeared to be parted in the middle and fashioned into loose waves which fell atop her shoulders and breasts. The reality television star had her hands inside the front pockets of the skirt and left her thumbs out to show off a pretty light-colored manicure.

She posed in a grand hallway of a residence. Melissa shared in the accompanying caption of the post that she planned on designing her new home to replicate her dual persona. It was reported just one week ago by People Magazine that Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, sold their mansion located in Montville, New Jersey for a reported $2.5 million. She posted a message on social media seen here which revealed the bittersweet news that the home which they lived in for the past 12 years with children Antonia, Gino, and Joey.

In the comments section of the post, fans shared their own feelings about Melissa’s statement and look.

“Good! You are too cute, sensible, and young for the way your last house was decorated,” remarked one follower.

“You look lovely, this outfit is classy and has some flair. I like this a lot better than when you try to dress in other ways that I think are not suitable. A lovely lady should dress the part at all times,” penned a second fan.

“That fits you. U are a very beautiful and sexy lady. Good luck with the new house,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Love this skirt, you look gorgeous Melissa. Envy is the best,” claimed a fourth fan of the brand.