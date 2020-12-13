Brittney Palmer Flaunts Cleavage In UFC Octagon Girl Uniform: ‘Ready For Combat’

Brittney Palmer treated her Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself modeling her UFC octagon girl uniform ahead of tonight’s fights, and her fans seemed ready for the event.

The model took a selfie in a bright room with white walls and dark carpet. There were a couple of pairs of white tennis shoes, a lighted mirror, and a garment steamer in the background. However, Brittney was the focal point of the shot, and she looked smoking hot. The ring girl pursed her full pink lips, leaving them slightly open. She wore a black Monster branded UFC bra top that featured a plunging neckline with strips of sheer fabric near each edge in the center. The halter-style top revealed a generous glimpse of Brittney’s ample cleavage, and she pressed one arm against one side, which pressed one breast up. On the bottom, the model had on the matching black, low-rise booty shorts with a white belt around her hips. The outfit emphasized her toned tummy, nipped-in waist, and curvy hips.

Brittney wore her highlighted brunette layered locks in curls that tumbled over one shoulder and down her back from a messy off-center part. She accessorized with a gold belly button ring, dangling earrings, and several different length necklaces. One necklace’s pendant rested on her full breast.

Brittney indicated that she was ready for UFC 256, and Instagram users showed her a lot of support. At least 10,800 hit the “like” button, and over 160 took the time to leave a comment praising the sexy look.

“I heard a rumor Brittney that you might be stopping by @circalasvegas tonight with a special guest! I think I know who the surprise guest is,” wondered one follower who added a winking smiley.

“Ohhh, that’s tonight? Thank you for the reminder! You look smoking hot,” a second fan enthused, adding a red heart.

“Hey, Miss Hottie. You’re a busty brunette bombshell. Absolutely stunning and perfect. I can’t wait to see you between rounds. You’re the best,” declared a third devotee who included several flames and roses to complete the comment.

“I honestly think you are the most beautiful woman in the public eye today! A total smoke show,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote, adding a wall of flames.

Brittney regularly shares hot photos and videos of herself to keep her followers entertained. The Inquisitr previously gave them a peek at a trip she took away from reality where she enjoyed a glass of wine while wearing a cleavage-revealing top.