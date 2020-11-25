Pauly D Flirts With Girlfriend Nikki Hall On Instagram After She Posts A Snap Wearing A Sports Bra & Leggings

Pauly D, a star of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, exchanged flirty messages with his girlfriend Nikki Hall in an Instagram thread, to the delight of their fans and followers. The comments came after Nikki posted a snap where she wore a sports bra and leggings.

The photo showed Nikki standing alone in front of a neutral-toned background. She wore a baby blue sports bra and matching leggings from Lounge Apparel and tagged them in the comments. She shared an inspirational quote as her comment.

Nikki started directly at the camera and did not smile. Her lips were parted slightly. Her right arm lay vertical to her body. Nikki’s left was bent and her hand rested on her waist. She wore large, gold hoop earrings on her earlobes. Her dark hair was straightened and worn loosely.

The set was unadorned save for a band that lay just underneath her breasts that said the name of the outfit’s maker. The waistband of the leggings featured the same design.

In the comments section, Pauly asked Nikki for her phone number. She responded “new phone, who dis?”

The duo met during the first season of the reality television series, Pauly decided that after spending an extraordinary amount of time with Nikki over all the other girls who competed for his heart during Season 1, he decided to ride solo and send her home. During Season 2, Nikki joined several of the other women who had previously competed at a suite Pauly and Vinny shared in Las Vegas.

After initially not being able to get over how she was treated by Pauly, Nikki realized she was not over her feelings for him and the two rekindled their relationship. They spent the night together in the finale and left viewers thinking they would take their relationship slow and see where it went. Fans would later find out that she moved in with Pauly shortly after the pandemic started to see how they could get along together if they were alone all the time. Thus far it has appeared to be working and Nikki will appear on new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Fans thought the couple’s exchange was adorable.

“Aww, I just love yall 2 together!!! From day 1 the bond that yall had was too strong and the way yall looked at each other! I’m so happy for you both and hope this is forever,” penned one fan.

“You look, beautiful babe, this is definitely your color,” wrote a second follower.

“Beauty in blue,” remarked a third Instagram user.