Valerie Cossette Bares Sizzling Booty In Sexy Lace Lingerie

Canadian Instagram model Valerie Cossette served up a sexy lingerie look in her most recent update on Friday, November 20, spotlighting her toned booty in a suggestive photo that saw her posing with her face to a wall. The model drew attention to her voluptuous assets by placing her hands just below her buttocks, bringing some serious heat to the app with her sizzling curves.

Valerie smoldered in a black lace two-piece set that perfectly displayed her bombshell body. The hot look included cheeky bottoms, which sported a white back that further emphasized her pert posterior. The number featured a dark trim that drew the eye to her peachy buns. A matching lacy overlay wrapped around her waist, draping above her derrière in a v-shaped pattern.

On her upper half, the 27-year-old wore a coordinating bra, which appeared to be crafted entirely out of semi-sheer lace. Although the angle didn’t afford a detailed look at the top, fans could notice its elegant floral print and dainty scalloped hem. The elegant details mirrored the design of the bottoms, making for a chic yet seductive ensemble that flaunted Valerie’s incredible curves.

The internet vixen matched her manicure to her panties, showing off her long, white nails as she fanned out her fingers across her thighs. She kept her accessories simple, rocking a pair of silver rings on her fingers added just the right amount of bling.

The tattooed beauty was snapped against a pale-peach backdrop that made her lingerie stand out even more. The color scheme flattered her raven tresses and bronzed tan, beautifully complementing the artwork on her body. The photo teased her perky chest, showing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. Valerie’s taut midriff was visible between the top and the high-rise waistline, which accentuated her lean physique.

The gorgeous brunette turned her head to the side, giving fans a peek at her beautiful facial features. Her eyes were closed and her lips were slightly parted in a sultry expression. Her long hair spilled down her back, reaching her waist. The photo cut off just below her backside, keeping the focus on her hourglass frame. Valerie accompanied the snap with a flirty caption that called even more attention to her rounded rear end, crediting professional photographer Koby Einstein for the steamy shot.

The upload was a major hit with Valerie’s 2.1 million followers, racking up more than 111,600 likes overnight. The smoking-hot look also brought fans to the comments section by the masses, garnering nearly 1,750 messages. Plenty of her online admirers and fellow models, such as Vicky Aisha, Paula Manzanal, and Francesca Farago, dropped gushing remarks under her pic. Others were left speechless by the smoldering snap, opting to express their admiration with emoji alone.

“WOW you are Amazing [heart emoji] true perfection,” said one Instagram user.

“Breathtaking absolutely amazing,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“Peach for dayss [sic],” quipped a third person, adding a corresponding emoji.

“You’re always so beautiful and sexy also you look absolutely amazing in that lingerie,” penned a fourth devotee.