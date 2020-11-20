Abigail Ratchford Goes Full Bombshell In A Sheer Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

Abigail Ratchford got pulses racing among her numerous Instagram followers this morning, sharing a sizzling new photo wherein she displayed her abundant curves in a completely see-through bodysuit. The buxom brunette flaunted her bodacious figure in profile, teasing her deep cleavage and showing off her bare thighs.

The black mesh one-piece certainly pushed the limits of the platform’s content guidelines because of its sheer nature and sexy design. It boasted a plunging neckline that extended down to Abigail’s waist, offering a great view of her chest and flashing her toned midriff. The 28-year-old edited the pic for Instagram, photoshopping out any sensitive bits.

The outfit was crafted out of a breezy fabric that hung loosely on her toned body, gathering in voluminous pleats just below the waistline. The garment was cinched with a discrete, narrow band, continuing with outrageously high-cut bottoms that only covered what was necessary. It had long, slightly puffed sleeves that gave fans a peek at Abigail’s slender arms, wrapping tightly around her wrists.

The internet vixen completed the hot look with glossy black boots that reached her thighs. Their shine was matched by a wide leather choker she wore around her neck. A massive gold ring sparkled on one of her fingers, providing just the right amount of bling. Abigail’s manicure added a contrasting element to her all-black attire, featuring a bright-white polish. Her lustrous dark tresses were styled with a mid-part, framing her face in tousled waves that tumbled over her shoulders.

Snapped outdoors, the self-proclaimed “queen of curves” posed seductively with her back to a wall. She placed one hand on her waist and parted her legs, arching her back and pushing her busty assets into focus. The angle emphasized her sinuous silhouette, teasing her curvy booty.

Abigail raised her other hand, seemingly running her fingers through her hair. She turned her face toward the camera and glanced to the side with an absorbed gaze, parting her lips in a sultry expression. Sunlight illuminated the upper half of her body, casting a natural spotlight on her cleavage and beautiful facial features. A sun-kissed garden was visible in the background, adding a splash of color to the shot.

The photo cut off just above the knee, concentrating all of the attention on Abigail’s voluptuous curves. The bombshell added a black-and-white version of the picture, asking fans which one they preferred in her caption.

“Both,” said Isabella Buscemi, regarding her words.

The steamy upload was very well received by Abigail’s army of fans, who took to the comments section in large numbers to compliment her rock-hard abs, chiseled midriff, and overall fierce physique.

“You look sooo beautiful!!” gushed Syd Wilder.

“Damnnn baby [three heart-eyes and three fire emoji] sooo hot,” chimed in Gleise Rabelo.

“Hottest girl in the world,” declared another Instagram user, who offered Abigail a bouquet of flowers via emoji.