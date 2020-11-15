Noah Cyrus Sits On A Swing In Thigh-High Stockings: ‘I’m Insane’

Noah Cyrus wowed her 5.9 million Instagram followers after posting a video where she strutted around in on hilly terrain with a stunning city view in the background.

For the occasion, Noah wore a peach-toned set. The top consisted of a cropped top with a scooped neckline that showed off her collarbone and décolletage. The garment was long-sleeved and cropped just below the bust so that the “Young & Sad” singer could show off her toned midriff. Ruffles along the top hem added a fun and vintage detail to the look.

Noah completed the look with a pair of matching undies. They were a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at the waist. Noah also sported thigh-high stockings and a pair of black Mary Jane high-heels. For the final touch, she styled her hair into a retro up-do with a matching fabric headband.

The video opened with Noah in a low squat, angled sideways to the camera to show off her curves. She placed her arms in between her knees and showed off her profile. As the lens zoomed out, she looked towards the frame with a mysterious expression.

In the next sequence, she walked away from the camera, swaying her hips side to side as she blow out a puff of smoke. She then sat on a picturesque wooden swing, holding onto the side rope as she swayed forward and back.

Next, Noah stood up and twirled around. A filter used in the clip added sparkles to the scenes, furthering the dream-like aesthetic of the upload. She continued to smoke as she then walked off camera.

The video featured another clip where Noah sat on the swing before ending with the “Make Me” singer walking across the frame.

In the caption for the upload, Noah quoted a line from the Lana del Rey song “Venice Bitch.” The song also served as the background music for the post.

Fans went wild over the new post and awarded the upload over 40,000 likes and more than 360 comments.

“You’re just so beautiful inside and out,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliment with a number of emoji including a red heart, a pink flower, and the prayer hands symbol.

“YOU are beautiful and I’m insane,” replied a second, referencing her caption.

“I’ve been having the worst day in a long time and I open Insta to this and my heart filled with warmth. I love and cherish you, Noah,” confessed a third.

“Girl you look gorgeous this is literal ART!” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with two red hearts and a besotted face emoji.