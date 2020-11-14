Haley Kalil Shows Off Smoking-Hot Bod In Red Bikini & Cowgirl Hat

Haley Kalil oozed sexy cowgirl vibes in her latest Instagram update. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model pulled out all the stops when she took to her social media on Friday. She flaunted her famous figure and even made a curious confession.

In her caption, Haley teased that she always rocks her SI swimsuit, even when the weather starts getting colder. She made a tongue-in-cheek admission that sweatpants and bikinis were her vibes for life. Of course, her growing fan base of 343,000 followers couldn’t have been happier about the news.

Haley rocked a red bikini top with pink straps. It had a scooped neckline that revealed some cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of gray sweatpants made from ribbed fabric. It seemed as if she wore her matching bikini bottoms beneath the joggers. The pink straps clung to her hips and the loose string drew attention to her thigh area.

However, Haley’s midsection took center stage in these particular snaps. Her concave stomach and minuscule waist emphasized her incredible hourglass figure.

Haley accessorized with a straw cowboy hat with a darkened rim. The model wore her trademark red hair in a casual fashion. Her ginger tresses tumbled down her shoulders and back, framing her gorgeous face.

Haley took to the outdoors for the photoshoot. The light seemed to be soft and warm as it enveloped her as she stood in front of a large tree. In the first frame, she stood with her hands in her pockets. She sucked her stomach in, hunched her shoulders, and tilted her face to the side. Her facial expression was inviting as she smiled for the camera.

The 28-year-old showed a profile view of her stunning bod in the second snap. She smiled broadly as she turned her face toward the lens.

Those who follow her will recognize her goofy expression in the final image. Haley threw her hands up in the air and smiled with her mouth closed. She looked at something off-camera while letting herself go with the moment.

Haley’s fans loved the offering and showed their appreciation by leaving flattering compliments in the comments section. The photographs have already amassed more than 8,000 likes.

“You’re the cutest ever!” one fan raved.

“So sexy and so sweet-looking at the same time,” another follower said and added a flame emoji.

A third Instagram user had a question for Haley.

“Wow! Are you a cowgirl from Texas?” they wanted to know.

The SI model posted a sexy photo two days ago. Haley wore a white swimsuit and flaunted her derriere in the final image, according to The Inquisitr.