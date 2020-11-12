Kaia Gerber Takes Off Shirt For A Good Cause, Then Flaunts Flawless Figure In Little Black Bra

Kaia Gerber took off her shirt for a good cause. The model promoted the Bleusalt brand on Wednesday night with a smoking hot pic that showed off her incredible body. Cindy Crawford’s only daughter worked with the brand to make the “very soft” pants. She shared that 20% of the sale proceeds would go toward a charity.

The pants are not cheap, at a price tag of $130, but are made from sustainable home-grown fabric. The 19-year-old told her 6 million Instagram fans that 20% of the Kaia Pant would be donated to A Sense of Home. The charity focuses on preventing homelessness by creating homes for youth aging out of foster care.

The model-with-a-conscience flaunted her enviable figure by posing against a white wall. In the background, palm trees added a touch of greenery to the scene. She leaned against the wall and let her white shirt fall from her arms. Kaia channeled Cindy’s sultry pose by slightly opening her eyes and pouting her lips.

Kaia rocked a black bra that showcased her lithe frame. The underwear had broad straps that were wideset, allowing for an unobstructed view of her bronzed décolletage. She also flaunted a hint of her cleavage in the basic piece of lingerie.

However, it was Kaia’s midsection that took center stage. Her stomach was toned and flat, while her tiny waist emphasized her killer curves.

The daughter of Cindy and Randy Gerber wore her brown tresses in a middle-part. Her short hair framed her face and highlighted her youthful looks.

As for Kaia’s fans, they loved her offering and streamed to view the pic. The photo has already accumulated more than 230,000 likes with many of her followers sounding off in the comments section.

One fan was attracted to Kaia’s heart.

“Your care for equality is so attractive,” they gushed. They also added an emoji of a monkey covering his face in embarrassment as if they were shy to make the statement about Kaia’s good-heartedness.

“Looks warm to me. It fits the contours of your body. You have a good posture and a nice smile. Such a beautiful soul,” an admirer raved.

Of course, there was also a reference to her supermodel mother.

“You look so much like Cindy,” one person stated.

A fourth Instagrammer explained why there was such hype in the comments section.

“We all love Kaia,” they said.

The teen is also patriotic. The Inquisitr reported that she did her civic duty by recently voting for the first time. She snapped a pic of herself after she voted while wearing a see-through crop. In the update, she said that she was proud of herself and young people who were making a difference.