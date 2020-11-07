Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Goes Pantsless In Leather Boots And Braids

Social media star Anna Nyström offered her 8.4 million Instagram followers a Friday treat, posting a series of photos in which she modeled a charcoal blazer — going pantsless in the process.

The blazer’s fabric appeared to be a thick material to keep the model warm in the late Autumn chill. It featured a tweed pattern in a gunmetal gray color that flattered Anna’s sun-kissed skin.

The garment had lapels at the neckline and pockets around her hips to add some visual interest. A plunging silhouette in the front showed off a small glimpse of her décolletage. She did not appear to be wearing a top underneath. The sleeves of the garment were oversized and folded at the wrists. The hem cropped at her upper thighs, exposing almost all of her long and lean legs.

Anna crossed one side of the jacket over the other, creating a faux wrap look that accentuated her curves. To emphasize her figure even further, she wore a Louis Vuitton belt that cinched at her waist and highlighted her hourglass shape.

She did not wear pants with the jacket, instead coupling the outerwear with a pair of black knee-high leather boots. The addition gave an unexpectedly sultry aesthetic to the shots.

The Swedish bombshell braided her long blond hair into two pigtails that cascaded down to her midriff.

Anna posted four pictures in total. In the first, she faced the camera and highlighted her physique by crossing one leg in front of the other. She closed her eyes, tilted her head to the side, and brought her hand toward her temple as if to push back a stray lock of hair. In the second image, she tugged at the bottom of her jacket while showcasing her boots. In the third, she angled herself slightly sideways and offered the camera a smoldering look. The fourth was a close up of her belt.

Instagram users quickly went wild over the upload and awarded the quadruple-photo update over 54,000 likes and more than 400 comments.

“Super beautiful! I love the outfit, Anna,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with both a smiley face symbol and a heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful body and very nice styling,” a second raved.

“You are the most beautiful lady I have ever set my eyes on,” proclaimed a third.

“Very beautiful outfit. You look very good. Have a nice weekend,” a fourth wished, concluding their comment with several red rose symbols.

