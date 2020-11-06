Nicole Polizzi Shows Off Major Cleavage In Stunning New IG Snap

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off some major cleavage in a new Instagram snap. The former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and mother of three looked stunning in the photograph which she indicated in the caption was taken by photographer Cara Lovello.

Nicole smiled slightly and looked directly at the camera in the new pic. She wore her long, dark hair which was highlighted with blonde streaks in soft waves that framed her face. The bottom of her tresses fell down upon both of her shoulders.

Nicole wore a low-cut black shirt underneath an oatmeal-colored blazer in the new snap. On her neck was a gold chain that bore the initials of the first names of her three kids, Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo. She and husband Jionni LaValle raise their brood in Northern New Jersey.

She posed in front of a brick wall in the outdoor photograph. Just behind Nicole was a series of bushes.

Fans of the former reality television star adored the pic, including her fellow ex-Jersey Shore star Sammi Giancola, who added a fire emoji as her comment.

“This is a million-dollar pic,” claimed one fan.

“Calm down model mawma,” wrote a second follower.,

“You look flawless Nicole, what an absolutely stunning picture. Just wow,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Okay queen I see you,” stated a fourth fan.

In the caption of the snap, Nicole alluded to her headshot looking one that would be taken by an actress who was looking for a part in a television soap opera. In response, some fans joked that they would watch any show Nicole was on while others believed she was alluding to joining the Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise, something she vigorously denied during an episode of her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.

Since the last episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired earlier this year where Nicole stated that she no longer wanted to be away from her family for filming and the subsequent drama that had on the series was too much for her to take. She has since made her priorities being a full-time mother to her children and running her brick and mortar/online business titled The Snooki Shop, which has locations in Madison, New Jersey, and Beacon, New York as seen here. The new location is just a half-hour away from Nicole’s hometown of Poughkeepsie where she lived prior to settling down in the Garden State with Jionni.