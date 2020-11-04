Carrie Underwood Poses For An ‘I Voted’ Selfie

Carrie stunned on election day.

Carrie Underwood cast her vote as Joe Biden took on Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The country superstar shared a stunning selfie with fans on November 3 as she confirmed she’d made her voice heard at the polls.

Carrie posted the photo to her Instagram story, which can be seen here. The mom of two looked glamorous with her signature long blond hair down in beachy waves that cascaded over her shoulders as she proudly pointed to the sticker on her chest.

The Oklahoma native rocked a small red sticker which confirmed she voted in her adopted home state, Tennessee. It was shaped like the outline of the state and featured the words “I voted” in a white font above the hashtag #GoVoteTN.

Carrie wore a bright yellow sweater and proudly pointed at her accessory with her left hand, giving just a glimpse at her blingy wedding and engagement rings and metallic manicure. She also added an arrow GIF that flashed different colors for five seconds.

The “Something In The Water” singer appeared to pose in her car and sat on a brown seat next to the window. She looked directly at the camera and gave a slight smile with her lips together.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Carrie didn’t reveal who she voted for, nor has she publicly endorsed either Trump or Biden.

Her social media feed has stayed free of political content. Instead, the American Idol Season 4 winner has been giving fans a peek inside her life at home over the past few days.

Over the weekend, she gave her 9.9 million followers a look at her creepy corpse bride Halloween costume in another Instagram story. The star had dark eyeshadow around her eyes and dark lips as she snapped a selfie in a gray ensemble with a black cami underneath. She completed the look with a white wig and veil.

The mom of two has repeatedly shared her desire to stay out of politics and vowed not to share her political beliefs publicly to let her fans make their own decisions.

“I lose all respect for celebrities when they back a candidate. It’s saying that the American public isn’t smart enough to make their own decisions,” she said in a 2008 interview with TV Guide, per E! News.

Carrie added that she wouldn’t want “anybody to vote for anything or anybody just because I told them to” and said that she wants her music to be an “escape.”