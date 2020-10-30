Gabby Epstein Opts To Go Braless In Knotted White Top & Black Bikini Bottoms

Gabby Epstein opted to go braless in her most recent Instagram upload. The blond beauty gave her 2.3 million followers a peek at her killer curves as she rocked a knotted white top and a pair of black bikini bottoms in the sultry snap.

In the post, Gabby looked like a total smokeshow. The model flaunted in ample cleavage as she wore the shirt. The garment boasted long sleeves that flared at the ends, and a popped collar. She left the top open in order to show off her bare chest underneath.

She added black bikini bottoms to the ensemble. The garment was pulled up high over her curvaceous hips while wrapping snugly around her petite waist and accentuating her long, lean legs. Her taut tummy and toned abs were also highlighted in the pic.

Gabby stood in front of a metal fence with a white coffee mug in her hand. She had her knees together and her arms stretched out at her sides. She pulled her shoulders back and turned her head while wearing a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, a bright blue sky complete with fluffy white clouds was visible. A large swimming pool and some lounge chairs could also be seen. She geotagged her location as Cabo.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Gabby’s followers made quick work of showing their love for the upload. The pic garnered more than 26,000 likes within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 180 remarks about the post during that time.

“Yur just to much. one day my head will explode,” one follower declared.

“WOAH BABE! killing it!” another wrote.

“Ok you’re like a young Cameron Diaz,” a third comment read.

“I can’t handle this hotness. It’s too much. You are just so pretty and sexy my sweet dear Gab,” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flashing her epic curves in her online photos. She’s become known for filling her timeline with snaps of herself sporting racy lingerie, teeny tops, and scanty bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabby recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a thong bodysuit and an apron while making pancakes in her kitchen. To date, that post has racked up more than 91,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.