‘DWTS’ Host Tyra Banks Praises Herself For High Ratings: ‘I Get The Numbers’

Tyra's also revealing why she thinks some viewers don't like her as the new host.

New Dancing with the Stars host Tyra Banks gave herself a pat on the back in a new interview and said she’s the one who’s pulled in the high ratings for Season 29. The star spoke out about the trolls who have sent hate her way since she took over from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Speaking to former The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay for Extra, Tyra admitted she doesn’t read the messages from the haters and instead focuses on the viewing figures, which have largely been up compared to last season.

“A lot of it is just people don’t like change. A lot of it is being skewed by individuals,” Tyra explained during the video chat, which can be seen via the YouTube video below.

“The ratings are so huge, I get the numbers. I’m a businessperson, so I want to understand from a business standpoint who’s watching… It is unprecedented how many more people are coming to the show.”

The America’s Next Top Model mogul claimed she thought the negativity came from viewers giving her some side eye because they weren’t happy about the increase.

“But the network is happy because the network is business people and they’re the ones that chose me,” she added.

Tyra also called the numbers “huge” and noted that in some demographics the figures have been up more than 70 percent.

“Do you understand? Like, that is crazy in TV… but there’s something about this show this season. It is a change, so why am I going to look at that crap,” she added, referring to the slew of negative messages.

Variety reported that Monday’s (October 26) episode pulled in 6.1 million total viewers, which was a 20 percent jump from last week’s episode. It brought in some controversy after judge Carrie Ann Inaba gave out some harsh criticism to contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe and professional partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Tyra has repeatedly pointed to the ratings to prove she’s doing a good job on the ABC dance competition after receiving backlash from fans wanting Tom to return.

She previously admitted she’s been ignoring the haters and focusing on viewing figures earlier this month when she revealed how she’s been dealing with the negative messages.

Tyra shared a similar sentiment in an interview with Parade last month. She described the bump as being “validation” that she’s doing something right as she pointed out that the first few shows saw an over 30 percent increase in viewers.