Salma Hayek Sticks Out Her Tongue In A Tank Top For Birthday Tribute To Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood star Salma Hayek stunned her 16.4 million Instagram followers after posting a fun throwback picture with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds. The upload was made in honor of the actor’s 44th birthday.

In the photo, Salma wore a black tank top with a scooped neckline that showed off her toned arms and décolletage. She coupled the top with a pair of matching black pants and a number of statement necklaces, including what appeared to be rosary beads. Her hair was styled into voluminous waves that cascaded down past her shoulders. She posed by leaning against a chair and stuck out her tongue to add a fun and cheeky aspect to the photo.

Meanwhile, Ryan looked suave in a black and gray checkered jacket, white shirt, and burgundy tie. He was angled sideways in the frame and gave the camera a suave smile as Salma goofed off beside him.

In the caption for the shot, Salma wished Ryan a happy birthday, jokingly calling him an “old man” in her otherwise sweet missive.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday???? old man. Feliz cumpleaños???? viejo @vancityreynolds A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Oct 23, 2020 at 9:53am PDT

Fans loved the hilarious update and awarded the post over 128,000 likes and more around 410 comments.

“Aww always looking beautiful God bless. Blessings to [Ryan Reynolds] on your birthdays and may God bless you with many more wonderful birthdays to come,” wished one fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a white cake emoji and four red balloon symbols.

“Love you Salma… really amazing woman,” gushed a second.

“Perfection,” proclaimed a third.

“Two beautiful people,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart.

The two actors had previously worked together on The Hitman’s Bodyguard, released back in 2017. The movie was successful enough to earn a sequel, titled The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The film is expected to be released sometime in late 2021 and has been in post-production since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It appears that the duo have remained close after working with one another, and Salma had posted another silly photo — in which she sported a blond wig and held a bottle of Aviation Gin — for the Canadian actor last year.

The Proposal star had grabbed headlines just yesterday after posting a picture where he voted in the U.S. 2020 presidential elections for the first time. Meanwhile, Hayek recently wowed her fans after posting a glamorous close-up shot where she offered just the hint of an orange dress, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.