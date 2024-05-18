Melania Trump Sports $7k Worth Designer Outfit at Son Barron's Graduation Ceremony

On Friday, Melania Trump and former President Donald Trump attended their son Barron's Oxbridge Academy graduation ceremony in West Palm Beach, Florida. The former First Lady looked stunning in $7000 worth of formal designer wear; she wore a $5,000 black Dior 30 Montaigne Bar Jacket and paired it with a white $895 Michael Kors double crepe sable pencil skirt. Melania accessorized her chic business-style outfit with a $630 Gucci Grosgrain-trimmed boater hat and $745 white Manolo Blahnik pumps.

As per The Daily Mail, the vintage hat is characterized on the brand's website as a 'wide black grosgrain band embellished with the brand's signature bee in antiqued metal,' and it has been worn by Brigitte Bardot and Kendall Jenner in the past. The skirt 'falls to the knee with a rear slit for timeless elegance,' while the stylish coat 'has notch lapels, fabric-covered trademark buttons, and slit pockets that gently highlight the waist.'

Melania stood in the bleachers, cheering while being beside her husband, Donald, who looked dignified in a blue tie, white shirt, and navy suit. The 2024 GOP frontrunner put his criminal hush money prosecution on hold to attend the ceremony. At the graduation, two police snipers were positioned above the announcers' box for security. Furthermore, US Marshalls and Palm Beach Sheriff's Office deputies cordoned off the sidewalk and patrolled the highway. The power couple arrived at the school, leading a closely guarded convoy of ten Secret Service vehicles directly behind the football field. Melania's father, Viktor Knavs, joined them.

Barron's time at the exclusive West Palm Beach private school was cloaked in secrecy because the former First Lady was keen to keep her son out of the spotlight. However, Oxbridge became well-known this month when the Republican leader asked New York judge Juan Merchan to put a halt to his trial so he could attend the event.

As per Fox News, for weeks, Donald had been seemingly pressuring the court to allow him to attend his son's high school graduation. In the end, Merchan approved Donald's request, but he turned down a request to witness the April 25 arguments concerning presidential immunity at the Supreme Court. Before the start of the ceremony, Oxbridge's founder, William Koch, gave a shoutout to the former White House couple, stating, "I want to give a special welcome to the President and Mrs. Trump." Upon entering the platform, Barron shook hands with Koch and accepted his diploma. He looked smart, wearing a scarlet sash, a dark blue cap, and a graduation gown.

Unlike other students, Barron displayed no emotions or waved toward his mother and father. Meanwhile, Melania and Donald seemed to be clearly delighted to be enjoying their son's rite of passage. The former President waved and applauded the graduates, giving them his signature thumbs-up as the ceremony came to an end. The audience responded with thunderous cheers and hearty applause as the former First Couple took time to wave at the masses, and Donald pumped his right fist in the air as they were about to leave.