Congress Goes Cuckoo: Top 5 Bonkers Moments from Recent House Oversight Committee Hearing

5 Wild Moments from Congress You Won't Believe

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brendan Hoffman

The US Congress really went off the rails recently with some wild antics that would make even the most seasoned reality television show producers blush. From vicious personal attacks and comebacks like 'bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body' to talks about Donald Trump allegedly catching z's during his criminal trial to reps publicly apologizing for the chaos, the petty feuds, dramatic readings, unparliamentary language, and trust fund jabs reached insane new levels. Buckle up as we run through the top 5 most bonkers moments from Congress' most recent meeting.

1. 'Fake' Lashes and 'Bleached Blondes'

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Chip Somodevilla; (R) Photo by Drew Angerer

Things got pretty heated between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Jasmine Crockett, with the latter going viral for her epic burn. It all started when Crockett questioned why Greene was asking if anyone on the committee had worked with the judge in Trump's hush money case. Greene didn't take that too kindly. She straight-up insulted Crockett's 'fake' eyelashes, saying they were preventing her from reading properly. That's when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stepped in to call out Greene for breaking decorum rules. Crockett was furious at this point. She went off, calling Greene a 'bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body.' Crockett claimed she was just trying to get clarification from James Comer on the committee rules. But clearly, things escalated quickly into a full-blown insult fest between these two. You could cut the tension with a knife.

2. Emails and 'Lovely Stationery'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) got pretty fired up during the hearing as well. He did this dramatic reading of a fundraising email from Comer, who's the committee chair, as per Yahoo! First, Moskowitz complained that they moved the hearing so members could attend the Trump hearing in New York. Then he started reading from Comer's email, where Comer claimed the Democrats were attacking him left and right. Moskowitz also called out President Joe Biden for using executive privilege to block the release of interviews with the Special Counsel, Robert Hur. Now, Hur didn't actually recommend charging Biden over the classified docs thing. However, his comments about Biden's memory gave ammo to conservatives criticizing Biden's competency. Moskowitz said, "I would like to do a spirited reading of the campaign email sent out by the chairman, and it's on lovely stationery." He ended up entering the whole email into the record, which Comer was totally fine with.

3. Trump Napping Pic Steals the Show

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Rep. Robert Garcia from California had a pretty weird moment during the hearing. He whipped out a huge photo of Trump, seen catching some (alleged) z's during his hush money trial. Apparently, there have been reports that the former President has been dozing off at his trial, where he's facing over 30 felony charges. So many of his critics have found it odd that Trump had his eyes closed for long stretches. Garcia used his time at the hearing to talk about these reports, all while holding up the image of Trump looking like he's in dreamland. It made for an interesting visual.

4. Trust Fund Jabs and Body Banter in Congress

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

It got super-heated when Rep. Anna Paulina Luna from Florida went off on New York's Dan Goldman as Rep. Jamie Raskin from Maryland was telling Jim Comer to wrap up the crazy hearing. Goldman accused Luna of skipping votes after she sarcastically responded to Raskin's comment that 'these 17-hour days' may not be a good idea. "You have a lot to say being that you're on retainer for the judge's daughter. Sorry, trust fund kid," she snapped. People were yelling to strike Luna's words from the record. But she was like, "Democrats were attacking Greene's body." Greene chimed in, "I think my body's pretty good. I'm going to be 50 this month." All the while, Raskin kept trying to get the committee adjourned.

5. Boebert Apologized Sorry for Congress Chaos

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized to Americans for how heated and off-topic the hearing got. She said it's cool to have some laughs as Congress members, but when things escalate to that level, it's an embarrassment. "I just want to personally apologize to the American people for that," Boebert said, as per New York Times. She acknowledged that squabbling and intense clashes aren't the best use of their time. While some back-and-forth is expected, Boebert felt they crossed a line and wanted to own that publicly.