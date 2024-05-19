When Ivanka Trump Shut Down Reporters, Called Questions on Dad's Sexual Misconduct 'Inappropriate'

In an NBC News interview while attending the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Ivanka Trump refused to address the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against her father, former President Donald Trump. When asked by reporter Peter Alexander if she believed the accounts of at least 20 women who had accused the former President of harassment or assault, Ivanka seemingly grew very defensive. "I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter, if she believes the accusers of her father, when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it," Ivanka replied.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

"I don't think that's a question you would ask many other daughters," she stated firmly before adding, "I believed my father, I know my father, so I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father." Many felt as though the question struck a nerve with the former senior White House advisor, who was typically carefully composed during interviews.

....cameras running. Another False Accusation. Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported...doesn’t fit the Mainstream Media narrative. — Donald J. Trump (@9thefakedonald) February 21, 2018

The allegations against the former President first arose during the 2016 presidential campaign after the notorious Access Hollywood tape surfaced of him bragging about groping women without consent, as per US Weekly. Since then, numerous women have come forward with claims of inappropriate sexual behavior by Donald, spanning several decades, from unwanted kissing and groping to outright assault. The ex-president vehemently denied all the accusations, dismissing them as 'fake news,' as per People.

One of the accusers, Rachel Crooks, recounted her story in the Washington Post of how Donald allegedly forcibly kissed her when she worked at Trump Tower in 2006. However, the twice-impeached ex-POTUS called her account 'another false accusation' in a tweet.

“Do you believe your father’s [sexual misconduct] accusers?” -@PeterAlexander



“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.” -@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/23AVPgcOdE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2018

Many were calling for accountability as the #MeToo movement brought down numerous powerful men in entertainment, media, and politics over sexual misconduct claims. Yet the allegations against Donald seemed to have had little consequence. Jessica Leeds, who alleged Donald groped her on an airplane in the 1980s, expressed frustration, saying, "Things just seem to fall off of Trump."

The White House also stood firmly behind the President, seemingly attacking the credibility of his accusers. As one of Donald's closest advisors and a self-professed advocate for women, Ivanka also faced scrutiny over her willingness to speak out or remain silent on the matter. Her terse response, suggesting such questioning was off-limits for a daughter, drew criticism from some who viewed her reaction as protecting her father at the expense of the alleged victims.

Ivanka's NBC interview of 2018 also touched on her father's call to arm teachers with guns to prevent school shootings in the wake of the tragedy that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, earlier that month. "To be honest, I didn't know," the mother of three said when asked if arming teachers would make students safer. "Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our schools. But I think there is no one solution for creating safety."