When Brad Pitt Confessed to Jennifer Aniston About Angelina Jolie Before Filing For Their Divorce

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's highly publicized split captivated the world, but there's more to their story than many realized. The couple that got hitched in 2000, despite their fairytale beginning came to an end in 2005. Before Pitt and Aniston's split, the Troy actor made a significant disclosure to Aniston regarding Angelina Jolie.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Pitt and Jolie initially met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, where their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance. Their relationship developed shortly after, culminating in marriage in 2014, but they filed for divorce just two years later. Their union became public knowledge after they went public with their relationship.

In the midst of rumors, public perception often portrayed Aniston as the aggrieved party, setting up a perceived rivalry between her and Jolie. However, according to Aniston's confidante and Friends co-star Courteney Cox, Aniston was aware of underlying tensions between her husband and the Salt star. Courteney Cox, co-star of Aniston in the NBC sitcom, Friends, shared that she got a whiff that not everything was going well between the married couple. In an exclusive word with Vanity Fair, Cox shared what she felt about Pitt and Jolie.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mathew Imaging

"I don’t think he started an affair physically, but I think he was attracted to her. There was a connection, and he was honest about that with Jen. Most of the time, when people are attracted to other people, they don’t tell. At least he was honest about it. It was an attraction that he fought for a period of time," Cox shared after she suspected things weren't easy for Aniston and Pitt on the surface.

After the pair separated their ways they shared a joint statement for their fans, that read, "We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate," in January 2005.

Brad Pitt e Jennifer Aniston, 1998 pic.twitter.com/tDZRfboU2m — Viagem ao Passado (@viagempassado) May 10, 2024

"For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another," it further stated.

According to Mirror, Aniston later shared, "It’s just complicated… You’re two people continually evolving, and there will be times when those changes clash. There are all these levels of growth – and when you stop growing together, that’s when the problems happen."

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie, on set for Mr&Mrs Smith, 2004. pic.twitter.com/X9EvV6PGin — Rogue Fashion (@rogue) May 10, 2024

Despite the circumstances, it appears that Aniston hasn't held any resentment. Reportedly, she faced challenges after the conclusion of Friends in 2004, with insiders suggesting that Pitt, preoccupied with filming alongside Jolie, was not as present for her during that period.

In an exclusive word with ET Online Aniston stated, "I think it’s time people stop with that petty B.S. and just start celebrating great work and stop with the petty kind of silliness. I think that’s slowly coming to an end. I really do. It’s just tiresome and old. It’s like an old leather shoe. Let’s buy a new pair of shiny shoes."