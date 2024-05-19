Whoopi Goldberg Once Asked This 'Never-to-be-Asked' Question to Co-Worker Alyssa Farah Griffin

In an episode of The View that aired in September, 2023, Whoopi Goldberg sparked an unexpected moment. The panel was having a deep conversation about Utah senator Mitt Romney's retirement announcement and the future direction of the Republican party. However, Goldberg swiftly shifted the topic when, about two minutes into the discussion, she asked an unexpected question to Alyssa Farah Griffin. Goldberg asked Griffin if she was pregnant, a moment that caught both Griffin and The View off guard, as reported by HuffPost.

Amid the discussion, the Sister Act star abruptly halted and redirected her attention. She asked, “Are you pregnant?” Shocked by the question, the former Donald Trump aide, now a prominent critic of the former president, burst into laughter. She said, “No! Oh my God! You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here! She’s been dying for me to get pregnant.” She then asked, "Why, do I look pregnant?” To this, Goldberg replied, “Yes. I just got a vibe.” Griffin then playfully said, “Please say it’s not my tummy!” Goldberg added, “I’m so sorry. You have this ― I see a glow.” However, Griffin then claimed, “I’m very open to being pregnant soon."

MITT ROMNEY WILL NOT SEEK SECOND TERM: After the senator announced he will not seek a second Senate term, #TheView co-hosts weigh in on him saying it's "time for a new generation of leaders." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/CRPGvxJykg — The View (@TheView) September 14, 2023

She added, “I am not blessed to be pregnant yet, but my husband and I are thinking about it.” Sunny Hostin then chimed in and asked, “Are you sure?” To this, Griffin responded that she was pretty sure. Sara Haines also joined them and said, “They’re working on it", before looking at Griffin’s mother-in-law and saying, “I’m sorry earmuffs!” As reported by The Independent, Goldberg then said, “Forgive me. I’m just, I just… you have this… I see a glow.” In response, Griffin humorously remarked that she would take a test at home to confirm. Haines then jokingly suggested that Griffin should consider naming her firstborn after Goldberg.

That's super rude to ask another woman on live tv. Why not ask while they are preparing for the show beforehand? — Kate 🌴 (@Kate_lovesBravo) September 14, 2023

“Don’t do that to the baby,” Goldberg said and apologized again. Goldberg seemed to smoothly navigate asking the deeply personal question. However, for many viewers, the moment was undeniably awkward. Some were unimpressed with Goldberg's approach. One user wrote on X, "That's super rude to ask another woman on live TV. Why not ask while they are preparing for the show beforehand?" Another user wrote, "This is so wrong. Whoopi is a mess. Even if she were pregnant, she would have forced her to announce with that question. She could ask during break or before the start of the show. Such a disgusting behavior."

Yet, this wasn't the first instance of Goldberg subtly teasing Griffin on the show. In a July 2023 episode, Goldberg appeared puzzled by an outfit Griffin wore while seated at the table. As reported by US Weekly, Goldberg said, "I’m fascinated by that shirt you’re wearing. I didn’t want to bring it up … I wasn’t going to say anything.” Admittedly unsure about the correct way to wear her shirt, Griffin turned to Goldberg for guidance. Goldberg then called upon the show's stylist, Fran Taylor, for an expert opinion. It was revealed that Griffin had indeed been wearing the shirt incorrectly.