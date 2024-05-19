A 'Fundamentally Selfish' Whoopi Goldberg Admitted That She Prefers 'Hit-and-Run' Hookups

Whoopi Goldberg, the iconic actress known for her candidness, recently opened up about her views on marriage and relationships. In a revealing conversation on The Don Lemon Show, Goldberg, who has long expressed her aversion to marriage, reiterated her stance, stating that she remains uninterested in tying the knot. However, she did share an unexpected revelation–her preference for what she described as 'hit-and-run' hookups.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

As mentioned by Page Six, with characteristic honesty, Goldberg confessed on Thursday’s episode of The Don Lemon Show, “I am fundamentally a selfish person and I’ve found that because I have a wonderful kid and a son-in-law and three grandkids and one great-grand[kid], that I don’t have time for a whole lot of other people coming into my life.” “Hit and runs are great, I don’t mind those,” Goldberg admitted, “But, you can’t spend the night.”

When Lemon inquired about the frequency and nature of her hookups, Goldberg responded with a resounding "Oh, yeah," implying that such encounters still occur in her life. Reflecting on the stigma surrounding her unconventional views on relationships, she acknowledged the need to permit herself to embrace her desires freely. Goldberg's journey towards self-acceptance has been marked by introspection and defiance against societal norms. “You have this whole line of words that are stacked up in your head about what you are if you say a hit and run is where you want to be and you don’t want to be married,” she said.

“What I didn’t realize was that I had figured it out,” she continued. “I just was surprised by the fact that I didn’t really want it, but I liked to hit and run. And my mother said, well maybe you should just throw a party from now and on and not get married anymore.” At 68 years old, Goldberg remains firm in her convictions, asserting that she no longer desires the compromises and complexities associated with marriage. For her, simplicity reigns supreme–she values spontaneity and freedom, preferring to see her partners on her terms. “It requires a lot,” she said. “I want to see you when I see you and then you go.”

This candid discussion is not the first time Goldberg has challenged conventional notions of love and partnership. Having weathered three divorces, she has garnered significant insights into the intricacies of relationships. Despite everyone's curiosity about her personal life, Goldberg remains unapologetically true to herself. Goldberg's first marriage to Alvin Martin at the tender age of 18 ended after six years, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Alexandrea. Subsequent marriages to David Claessen and Lyle Trachtenberg also ended in divorce after short-lived unions. However, Goldberg has never allowed these experiences to define her; instead, she embraces each new chapter of her life with resilience and humor.